Accessibility links

Languages
USA

Northern California Wildfires

Wildfires are raging across at least 69,000 hectares in Northern California, leaving more than 20 dead, 300 missing and destroying thousands of structures.
Show more
Fires continued to burn Oct. 11, 2017 in Sonoma County, Calif. The fires destroyed hundreds of buildings across several counties, and authorities evacuated more people.
1

Fires continued to burn Oct. 11, 2017 in Sonoma County, Calif. The fires destroyed hundreds of buildings across several counties, and authorities evacuated more people.

Vicki Nightingale sprays water on her home in Glen Ellen, California, Oct. 11, 2017.
2

Vicki Nightingale sprays water on her home in Glen Ellen, California, Oct. 11, 2017.

Burned out homes are seen in the Coffey Park area, Oct. 11, 2017, in Santa Rosa, California.
3

Burned out homes are seen in the Coffey Park area, Oct. 11, 2017, in Santa Rosa, California.

An old milk can and a frog-shaped bench are some of the remains standing in the fire-damaged Journey&#39;s End mobile home park, Oct. 11, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif.&nbsp;
4

An old milk can and a frog-shaped bench are some of the remains standing in the fire-damaged Journey's End mobile home park, Oct. 11, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. 

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG