Northern California Wildfires

Fires continued to burn Oct. 11, 2017 in Sonoma County, Calif. The fires destroyed hundreds of buildings across several counties, and authorities evacuated more people.
Vicki Nightingale sprays water on her home in Glen Ellen, California, Oct. 11, 2017.
Burned out homes are seen in the Coffey Park area, Oct. 11, 2017, in Santa Rosa, California.
An old milk can and a frog-shaped bench are some of the remains standing in the fire-damaged Journey's End mobile home park, Oct. 11, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif.
Load more