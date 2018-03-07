Accessibility links

Notable Firings and Resignations From Trump's White House

  • Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the East Room of the White House, March 6, 2018, in Washington.
WASHINGTON — 

Notable firings and resignations from President Donald Trump's White House since he took office last year.

  • March 6, 2018: Economic adviser Gary Cohn
  • Feb. 28, 2018: Communications director Hope Hicks
  • Feb. 27, 2018: Deputy communications director Josh Raffel
  • Feb. 7, 2018: Staff secretary Ron Porter
  • Dec. 13, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman
  • Dec. 8, 2017: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell
  • Sept. 29, 2017: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price
  • Aug. 25, 2017: National security aide Sebastian Gorka
  • Aug. 18, 2017: Chief strategist Steve Bannon
  • July 31, 2017: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci
  • July 28, 2017: Chief of staff Reince Priebus
  • July 21, 2017: Press secretary Sean Spicer
  • May 30, 2017: Communications director Michael Dubke
  • May 9, 2017: FBI Director James Comey
  • Feb. 13, 2017: National security adviser Michael Flynn

