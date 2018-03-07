Notable Firings and Resignations From Trump's White House

Notable firings and resignations from President Donald Trump's White House since he took office last year.

March 6, 2018: Economic adviser Gary Cohn

Feb. 28, 2018: Communications director Hope Hicks

Feb. 27, 2018: Deputy communications director Josh Raffel

Feb. 7, 2018: Staff secretary Ron Porter

Dec. 13, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman

Dec. 8, 2017: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell

Sept. 29, 2017: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price

Aug. 25, 2017: National security aide Sebastian Gorka

Aug. 18, 2017: Chief strategist Steve Bannon

July 31, 2017: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci

July 28, 2017: Chief of staff Reince Priebus

July 21, 2017: Press secretary Sean Spicer

May 30, 2017: Communications director Michael Dubke

May 9, 2017: FBI Director James Comey

Feb. 13, 2017: National security adviser Michael Flynn