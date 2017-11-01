A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Dancers and drummers begin a celebration of Fèt Gede in the northeast Haitian city of Fort-Liberte. The two-day festival, which overlaps the Christian All Saints Day, honors ancestors. Haitians wear purple, black and white in honor of their forebears. (Jaudelet Junior Saint Vil/VOA)
A person, dressed as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, gestures during an event ahead of the anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, outside Banksy’s Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
Heavily armed police guard the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in New York, Oct. 31, 2017. New York City's always-surreal Halloween parade marched on Tuesday evening under the shadow of real fear, hours after a truck attack killed several people on a busy city bike path in what authorities called an act of terror.
Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, performs during a protest of the artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 31, 2017.
