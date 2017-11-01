Accessibility links

November 1, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Dancers and drummers begin a celebration of Fèt Gede in the northeast Haitian city of Fort-Liberte. The two-day festival, which overlaps the Christian All Saints Day, honors ancestors. Haitians wear purple, black and white in honor of their forebears. (Jaudelet Junior Saint Vil/VOA)
A person, dressed as Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II, gestures during an event ahead of the anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, outside Banksy&rsquo;s Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
Heavily armed police guard the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in New York, Oct. 31, 2017. New York City&#39;s always-surreal Halloween parade marched on Tuesday evening under the shadow of real fear, hours after a truck attack killed several people on a busy city bike path in what authorities called an act of terror.
Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio de Janeiro&#39;s Municipal Theatre, performs during a protest of the artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 31, 2017.
