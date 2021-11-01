Accessibility links

November 1, 2021

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Oxfam activists with &#39;Big Heads&#39; of Russia&#39;s President Vladimir Putin, Italy&#39;s Prime Minister Mario Draghi, France&#39;s President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain&#39;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Germany&#39;s Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada&#39;s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, India&#39;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China&#39;s President Xi Jinping perform in a Scottish pipe band, as the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place in Glasgow.
Runners and riders compete in the &quot;Melbourne 10 Sorry We Can&#39;t Be There This Year Handicap&quot; at Laytown racecourse, County Meath, Ireland.
An international traveller is embraced as she arrives at Sydney Airport in the wake of COVID-19 border restrictions easing, with fully vaccinated Australians being allowed into Sydney from overseas without quarantine for the first time since March 2020.
A man lies down on a standup paddle board among the reeds of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel.
