Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
VOA News on China
VOA News On Iran
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54 - November 1, 2021
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:58
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
15:00 - 15:05
LIVE
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
15:05 - 15:30
International Edition 1305 EDT
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
LIVE
VOA Africa
Upcoming
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
16:05 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Listen live
15:00 - 15:04
LIVE
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Newscasts
VOA Africa
VOA Newscasts
Day in Photos
November 1, 2021
November 01, 2021 2:01 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Oxfam activists with 'Big Heads' of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, France's President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping perform in a Scottish pipe band, as the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place in Glasgow.
2
Runners and riders compete in the "Melbourne 10 Sorry We Can't Be There This Year Handicap" at Laytown racecourse, County Meath, Ireland.
3
An international traveller is embraced as she arrives at Sydney Airport in the wake of COVID-19 border restrictions easing, with fully vaccinated Australians being allowed into Sydney from overseas without quarantine for the first time since March 2020.
4
A man lies down on a standup paddle board among the reeds of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel.
Load more
November 1, 2021
You may also like
Day in Photos
October 31, 2021
Day in Photos
October 29, 2021
Day in Photos
October 28, 2021
Day in Photos
October 27, 2021
Day in Photos
October 26, 2021
Day in Photos
October 25, 2021
Day in Photos
October 24, 2021
Day in Photos
October 22, 2021
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG