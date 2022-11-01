Accessibility links

November 1, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews watch as their Rabbi Israel Hager votes during Israel elections in Bnei Brak. Israel is holding its fifth election in less than four years.
A woman reacts next to the body of her neighbor found under debris of a residential house destroyed by a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.
Garlands decorate the photograph of Yash Devadana, 12, left, and his cousin Raj Baghwanji Bhai, 13, victims of a bridge collapse, outside their house in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India.
Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain.
