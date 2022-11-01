Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 1, 2022
November 01, 2022 2:45 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Ultra-Orthodox Jews watch as their Rabbi Israel Hager votes during Israel elections in Bnei Brak. Israel is holding its fifth election in less than four years.
2
A woman reacts next to the body of her neighbor found under debris of a residential house destroyed by a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.
3
Garlands decorate the photograph of Yash Devadana, 12, left, and his cousin Raj Baghwanji Bhai, 13, victims of a bridge collapse, outside their house in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India.
4
Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain.
Load more
November 1, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
October 31, 2022
Day in Photos
October 30, 2022
Day in Photos
October 28, 2022
Day in Photos
October 27, 2022
Day in Photos
October 26, 2022
Day in Photos
October 25, 2022
Day in Photos
October 24, 2022
Day in Photos
October 23, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG