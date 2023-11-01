Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 1, 2023
November 01, 2023 2:34 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Afghan refugees arrive with their belongings on trucks from Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border in Nangarhar province. Hundreds of thousands of Afghans living in Pakistan faced the threat of detention and deportation on November 1, as a government deadline for them to leave sparked a mass exodus.
2
A giant inflatable octopus floats on the bank of the River Thames beneath Britain's Houses of Parliament, during an action called by environmental NGO Greenpeace as part of a campaign to protect the oceans, in central London.
3
Garment workers block roads as they take part in a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Thousands of Bangladeshi garment workers barricaded roads, demanding fair wages for clothing they make for major Western brands.
4
Daniil Medvedev arrives on the court to play Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov for their men's singles match on day three of the Paris ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, in Paris.
November 1, 2023
