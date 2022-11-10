Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 10, 2022
November 10, 2022 2:34 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A migrant in need of urgent medical care (L) is readied to be winched up by a helicopter of the French Army from the Ocean Viking rescue ship in the Tyrrhenian Sea between Italy and Corsica island.
2
A high-voltage substation of Ukrenergo is seen damaged by Russian military strike in the central region of Ukraine.
3
Palestinians chant slogans and wave yellow Fatah movement flags during a rally marking the 18th anniversary of the death of Fatah founder and Palestinian Authority leader Yasser Arafat in Gaza City.
4
A resident and his dog walk on a flooded street following the passage of Hurricane Nicole in Vero Beach, Florida.
Load more
November 10, 2022
