Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 10, 2023
November 10, 2023 3:18 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A garage owner walks in his flooded garage in Longfosse, northern France.
2
Cuban athletes who competed in the Pan American Games play basketball in a Santiago, Chile, gym with other athletes who abandoned their delegation after the Games and are seeking refugee status in Chile.
3
Palestinians fleeing north Gaza move southward as Israeli tanks roll deeper into the enclave, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip.
4
Chabad-Lubavitch rabbis pray for the people of Israel, Jews everywhere and all of humanity at the resting place of the Rabbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson at Montefiore Cemetery in the Queens borough of New York.
November 10, 2023
