Day in Photos
November 11, 2022
November 11, 2022 2:14 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The sails of the Sydney Opera House are illuminated with poppies at dawn to mark Remembrance Day.
Teacher Yurii Nevolchuk rides a motorcycle with national flags in the village of Blahodatne in the Kherson region, retaken from Russia by the Ukrainian Armed Forces a day earlier.
A woman sits on Lido beach early in the morning in Mogadishu, Somalia.
U.S. President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
