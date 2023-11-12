Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

November 12, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Chelsea pensioners attend the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London.
1 Chelsea pensioners attend the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London.
Israeli military vehicles take position in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
2 Israeli military vehicles take position in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
Palestinians wounded in Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to a hospital in Khan Younis.
3 Palestinians wounded in Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to a hospital in Khan Younis.
Police officers contain protesters trying to enter the train station in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 11, 2023.&nbsp;Anti-riot police briefly clashed with about 2,000 pro-Palestinian protesters who stormed and occupied a commuter train station.&nbsp;
4 Police officers contain protesters trying to enter the train station in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 11, 2023. Anti-riot police briefly clashed with about 2,000 pro-Palestinian protesters who stormed and occupied a commuter train station. 

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG