A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
In this photo provided by Tasnim News Agency, relatives weep over the body of an earthquake victim, in Sarpol-e-Zahab, western Iran. Authorities reported that a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Iraq-Iran border region and killed more than 400 people in both countries, sent people fleeing their homes into the night and was felt as far west as the Mediterranean coast.
2
In a combination photo, U.S. President Donald Trump joins hands with Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, for the traditional "ASEAN handshake" at the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines.
3
Rescuers attempt to push stranded whales back into the ocean at Ujong Kareng beach in Aceh province, Indonesia.
4
Chairs and roses show where people were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 12, 2017. Hundreds of mourners crowded into the tiny town for the first Sunday service since a gunman stormed the church a week earlier, killing more than 26 people in the worst mass shooting in Texas history.
