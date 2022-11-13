Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

November 13, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

People run from the area after an explosion on Istanbul&#39;s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue Istanbul, Turkey.
1 People run from the area after an explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue Istanbul, Turkey.
A Kherson resident kisses a Ukrainian soldier in central Kherson.&nbsp;The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine&#39;s pushback against Moscow&#39;s invasion almost nine months ago.
2 A Kherson resident kisses a Ukrainian soldier in central Kherson. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago.
Hundreds of thousands of protesters march during a demonstration called by citizens under the slogan &quot;Madrid stands up for its public health. Against the destruction of primary health care&quot; in Madrid, Spain.
3 Hundreds of thousands of protesters march during a demonstration called by citizens under the slogan "Madrid stands up for its public health. Against the destruction of primary health care" in Madrid, Spain.
A Flamengo soccer fan is cornered by police during clashes as Flamengo celebrates their Copa Libertadores 2022 title, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
4 A Flamengo soccer fan is cornered by police during clashes as Flamengo celebrates their Copa Libertadores 2022 title, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG