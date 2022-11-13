Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 13, 2022
November 13, 2022 1:34 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People run from the area after an explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue Istanbul, Turkey.
2
A Kherson resident kisses a Ukrainian soldier in central Kherson. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago.
3
Hundreds of thousands of protesters march during a demonstration called by citizens under the slogan "Madrid stands up for its public health. Against the destruction of primary health care" in Madrid, Spain.
4
A Flamengo soccer fan is cornered by police during clashes as Flamengo celebrates their Copa Libertadores 2022 title, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
November 13, 2022
