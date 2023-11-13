Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 13, 2023
November 13, 2023 2:11 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows), the Italian Air Force aerobatic display team, perform during the opening day of the Dubai Air Show, United Arab Emirates.
2
A man walks amid maple trees at Nishat Garden in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir.
3
A police officer runs out of a cloud of gas during a demonstration in opposition to a new police training center in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.
4
Former Philippines senator Leila de Lima waves to her supporters outside the Muntinlupa Hall of Justice after being granted bail following six years in detention, at Muntinlupa.
November 13, 2023
