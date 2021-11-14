Accessibility links

November 14, 2021

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Demonstrators take cover from rubber bullets during a clash with the police while protesting against the amendment of the lese majeste law, in Bangkok, Thailand.
2 Mako Komuro, former Japan's Princess Mako and the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, and her newly married husband Kei board a flight bound for New York to start their new life in the U.S. at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan.
3 Girls look at black smoke coming from a fire that has broken out at a fuel storage unit at the Pertamina refinery complex in Cilacap, Central Java province, Indonesia.
4 A general view of Taliban military parade in Kabul, Afghanistan.

