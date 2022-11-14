Accessibility links

November 14, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

People put flowers over a memorial placed on the spot of Sunday's explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue, Turkey.
1 People put flowers over a memorial placed on the spot of Sunday's explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue, Turkey.
Boys dressed as India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, gesture during a celebration of Children's day on the occasion of Nehru's 133rd birth anniversary, at a school in Amritsar.
2 Boys dressed as India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, gesture during a celebration of Children's day on the occasion of Nehru's 133rd birth anniversary, at a school in Amritsar.
Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion stage a street theatre on a beach during COP27 Water Day, to highlight the fact that fossil fuel "Business as Usual" is leading to climate disasters, such as sea level rise, in Cape Town, South Africa.
3 Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion stage a street theatre on a beach during COP27 Water Day, to highlight the fact that fossil fuel "Business as Usual" is leading to climate disasters, such as sea level rise, in Cape Town, South Africa.
Smog-covered Sarajevo, Bosnia, is seen during sunset.
4 Smog-covered Sarajevo, Bosnia, is seen during sunset.

