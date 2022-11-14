Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 14, 2022
November 14, 2022 1:36 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People put flowers over a memorial placed on the spot of Sunday's explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue, Turkey.
2
Boys dressed as India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, gesture during a celebration of Children's day on the occasion of Nehru's 133rd birth anniversary, at a school in Amritsar.
3
Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion stage a street theatre on a beach during COP27 Water Day, to highlight the fact that fossil fuel "Business as Usual" is leading to climate disasters, such as sea level rise, in Cape Town, South Africa.
4
Smog-covered Sarajevo, Bosnia, is seen during sunset.
Load more
November 14, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
November 13, 2022
Day in Photos
November 11, 2022
Day in Photos
November 10, 2022
Day in Photos
November 9, 2022
Day in Photos
November 8, 2022
Day in Photos
November 7, 2022
Day in Photos
November 6, 2022
Day in Photos
November 4, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG