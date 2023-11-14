Accessibility links

November 14, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple while praying to Lokenath Brahmachari, a Hindu saint, as they observe Rakher Upabash, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
A boy stands in the rain at a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
worker walks past "Kidnapped" fliers, displayed as members of the U.S. House of Representatives arrive to view graphic footage from the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack in Israel, shown by the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Capitol Hill.
Pet owners pray with their pet dogs as they arrive for a Shichi-Go-San blessing, traditionally performed for young children to ask for health and happiness, at Zama Shrine in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, Japan.
