Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 15, 2022
November 15, 2022 1:44 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Firefighters put out a fire in a residential building hit by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine.
2
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro salute and sing their national anthem during a protest against Bolsonaro's run-off election loss outside the Army headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil.
3
Gustav Klimt's painting "Tod und Leben" is seen after activists of Last Generation Austria (Letzte Generation Oesterreich) spilled oil on it in Leopold museum in Vienna, Austria.
4
This aerial photo shows Beiling Park after snowfall in Shenyang, in China's northeastern Liaoning province.
November 15, 2022
