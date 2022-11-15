Accessibility links

November 15, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Firefighters put out a fire in a residential building hit by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro salute and sing their national anthem during a protest against Bolsonaro&#39;s run-off election loss outside the Army headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil.
Gustav Klimt&#39;s painting &quot;Tod und Leben&quot; is seen after activists of Last Generation Austria (Letzte Generation Oesterreich) spilled oil on it in Leopold museum in Vienna, Austria.
This aerial photo shows Beiling Park after snowfall in Shenyang, in China&#39;s northeastern Liaoning province.
