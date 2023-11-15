Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 15, 2023
November 15, 2023 1:39 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A protester taunts an attendee of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit during a rally in opposition to the summit in San Francisco, California.
2
Smoke rises from the crack in a road in the fishing town of Grindavik, which was evacuated due to volcanic activity, in Iceland.
3
A soldier cleans the boots of his comrades before Swiss President Alain Berset and French President Emmanuel Macron review the troops during a state visit at the Federal Square in Bern, Switzerland.
4
Smoke rises from Gaza following an explosion, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel.
November 15, 2023
