November 15, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A protester taunts an attendee of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit during a rally in opposition to the summit in San Francisco, California.
2 Smoke rises from the crack in a road in the fishing town of Grindavik, which was evacuated due to volcanic activity, in Iceland.
3 A soldier cleans the boots of his comrades before Swiss President Alain Berset and French President Emmanuel Macron review the troops during a state visit at the Federal Square in Bern, Switzerland.
4 Smoke rises from Gaza following an explosion, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel.

