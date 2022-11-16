Accessibility links

November 16, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed the once-hidden features of the protostar within the dark cloud L1527, providing insight into the beginnings of a new star. The protostar itself is hidden from view within the “neck” of this hourglass shape.
World leaders plant their seedlings during a mangrove planting event at the Tahura Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forest Park as part of the G-20 Leaders&#39; Summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.
People wait to receive medical aid distributed by international volunteers in central Kherson, Ukraine.
Thousands of displaced people flee after soldiers retreated to Kanyarushinya, an informal camp of over 40,000 people in the northern district of Goma, eastern Republic of Congo, Nov. 15, 2022. Troops were battling M23 fighters in Kibumba, 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Goma, security officials and local residents said.&nbsp;
