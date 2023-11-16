Accessibility links
Day in Photos
Day in Photos
November 16, 2023
November 16, 2023 1:53 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A calf feeds from a pile of the cover of wicker sticks on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir.
2
Alexandra (Sasha) Skochilenko, a 33-year-old artist and musician, who faces charges of spreading false information about the army after replacing supermarket price tags with slogans protesting against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, reacts during a court hearing in Saint Petersburg.
3
Israeli soldiers take part in an operation in a location given as the Port of Gaza.
4
Fire consumes an area next to the Transpantaneira road in the Pantanal wetlands near Pocone, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, Nov. 15, 2023.
November 16, 2023
