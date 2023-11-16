Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

November 16, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A calf feeds from a pile of the cover of wicker sticks on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir.
1 A calf feeds from a pile of the cover of wicker sticks on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Alexandra (Sasha) Skochilenko, a 33-year-old artist and musician, who faces charges of spreading false information about the army after replacing supermarket price tags with slogans protesting against Russia&#39;s military operation in Ukraine, reacts during a court hearing in Saint Petersburg.
2 Alexandra (Sasha) Skochilenko, a 33-year-old artist and musician, who faces charges of spreading false information about the army after replacing supermarket price tags with slogans protesting against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, reacts during a court hearing in Saint Petersburg.
Israeli soldiers take part in an operation in a location given as the Port of Gaza.
3 Israeli soldiers take part in an operation in a location given as the Port of Gaza.
Fire consumes an area next to the Transpantaneira road in the Pantanal wetlands near Pocone, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, Nov. 15, 2023.
4 Fire consumes an area next to the Transpantaneira road in the Pantanal wetlands near Pocone, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, Nov. 15, 2023.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG