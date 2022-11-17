Accessibility links
Day in Photos
November 17, 2022
November 17, 2022 2:05 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Local residents rush for an aid supply distribution in the center in Kherson, Ukraine.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, center, is surrounded by members of the media as she heads back to her office after speaking on the House floor at the Capitol in Washington.
Boys run along the dried-up portion of a riverbed on the banks of river Ganges in Prayagraj, India.
A protester pushes against riot police during a demonstration near the site of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, Thailand.
