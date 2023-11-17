Accessibility links

November 17, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Detained Afghan refugees sit in a van during a search operation to identify alleged illegal immigrants, on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan.
A scooter passes by an anti-smog gun being used to reduce pollution, on a smoggy morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India.
Shoes are displayed to symbolize the victims from Gaza, West Bank and Israel after a rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Seoul.
People inspect the wreckage of an Indonesia&#39;s Air Force EMB-314 Super Tucano plane that crashed in Pasuruan, East Java.&nbsp;Four people, including two pilots, were killed in Indonesia on November 16 when two military aircraft crashed into a mountainside during training, an air force spokesperson said.&nbsp;
