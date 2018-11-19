Accessibility links

November 18, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, spews hot molten lava from its crater in Escuintla, Guatemala.
Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at Brussels&#39; Royal Palace, on the first day of an official state visit, in Brussels, Belgium.
A Sikh boy reacts to a jovial comment from another as he prepares to display his martial art skills during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak, in Hyderabad, India.
Motorcyclists pass a burning bus, set fire in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, during demonstrations protesting allegations of embezzlement from a Venezuelan program that provided the country with subsidized oil, Nov. 18, 2018.
