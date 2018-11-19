Accessibility links
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Learning English
VOA Africa
Soul Lounge
Day in Photos
November 18, 2018
November 19, 2018 2:06 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, spews hot molten lava from its crater in Escuintla, Guatemala.
2
Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at Brussels' Royal Palace, on the first day of an official state visit, in Brussels, Belgium.
3
A Sikh boy reacts to a jovial comment from another as he prepares to display his martial art skills during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak, in Hyderabad, India.
4
Motorcyclists pass a burning bus, set fire in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, during demonstrations protesting allegations of embezzlement from a Venezuelan program that provided the country with subsidized oil, Nov. 18, 2018.
November 18, 2018
