November 18, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Young military cadets take part in a ceremony to receive their shoulder marks, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Palestinians attend the funeral of 21 people who were killed in a fire that broke out during a party in the Gaza Strip, according to health and civil emergency officials in the northern Gaza Strip.
A girl attends the exhibition "Pipilotti Rist: Your Brain to Me, My Brain to You," a new large-scale, site-specific installation by Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist at the National Museum of Qatar in Doha.
A protester clashes with riot police officers during a protest against the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit 2022, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand.
