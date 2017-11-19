A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Members of Army Service Corps (ASC) "Tornadoes", the motorcycle display team of the Indian army, run to climb onto a motorcycle as they attempt to create a world record for most men on a single moving motorcycle at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India.
Members of the International Apostolic Ejuwel Jekenisheni Church dance, sing, pray, and play drums during a morning service at the open-air church on the outskirts of Harare, Zimbabwe.
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga throws a canister of tear gas towards riot police during running battles with police in Kibera Slums in Nairobi, Kenya.
Italy's Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise compete in the Pair Free Skating during the Internationaux de France ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Grenoble, central-eastern France, Nov. 18, 2017.
