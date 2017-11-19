Accessibility links

November 19, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Members of Army Service Corps (ASC) &quot;Tornadoes&quot;, the motorcycle display team of the Indian army, run to climb onto a motorcycle as they attempt to create a world record for most men on a single moving motorcycle at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India.
Members of the International Apostolic Ejuwel Jekenisheni Church dance, sing, pray, and play drums during a morning service at the open-air church on the outskirts of Harare, Zimbabwe.
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga throws a canister of tear gas towards riot police during running battles with police in Kibera Slums in Nairobi, Kenya.
Italy&#39;s Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise compete in the Pair Free Skating during the Internationaux de France ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Grenoble, central-eastern France, Nov. 18, 2017.
