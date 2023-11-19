Accessibility links

November 19, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Hindu devotees take part in a ritual to worship the sun god on the banks of river Yamuna during the Hindu festival of 'Chhath Puja' on the outskirts of New Delhi, India.
2 Presidential candidate of the Liberty Advances coalition Javier Milei gets into his car after voting in the presidential runoff election in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
3 Palestinian rescuers evacuate an injured woman that was found under the rubble of a destroyed house following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Nov. 18, 2023.
4 People watch as SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket lifts off from the company's Boca Chica launchpad during a test flight, as seen from South Padre Island, near Brownsville, Texas, Nov.18, 2023.

