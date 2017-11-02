Accessibility links

November 2, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People participants row their dragon boats during the Water Festival on the Tonle Sap river in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Members of the British military&#39;s Honorable Artillery Company collect donations for the annual poppy appeal ahead of Armistice Day outside the Bank of England in the City of London.
An Indian woman prays by a grave on All Souls&#39; Day in Hyderabad, India.
Two boys take part in a parade called &quot;La Calabiuza&quot; on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque, 20 kilometres north of San Salvador, El Salvador.
