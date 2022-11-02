Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

November 2, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

French Republican guards carry the coffin of late French abstract painter Pierre Soulages during a tribute ceremony at the Cour Carree of the Louvre museum in Paris, France.
1 French Republican guards carry the coffin of late French abstract painter Pierre Soulages during a tribute ceremony at the Cour Carree of the Louvre museum in Paris, France.
Redwan Hussien Rameto, 2nd left, representative of the Ethiopian government, and Getachew Reda, 2nd right, representative of the Tigray People&#39;s Liberation Front (TPLF), sign a peace agreement between the two parties during a press conference regarding the African Union-led negotiations to resolve conflict in Ethiopia at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation offices in Pretoria, South Africa.
2 Redwan Hussien Rameto, 2nd left, representative of the Ethiopian government, and Getachew Reda, 2nd right, representative of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), sign a peace agreement between the two parties during a press conference regarding the African Union-led negotiations to resolve conflict in Ethiopia at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation offices in Pretoria, South Africa.
A man gets his routine COVID-19 throat swab at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing. Access to an industrial zone in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou was suspended after the city reported 64 coronavirus cases and workers who assemble Apple Inc.&nbsp;iPhones left their factory in the zone following outbreaks.
3 A man gets his routine COVID-19 throat swab at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing. Access to an industrial zone in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou was suspended after the city reported 64 coronavirus cases and workers who assemble Apple Inc. iPhones left their factory in the zone following outbreaks.
A man offers prayers as migratory Siberian seagulls fly over the river Narmada on a wintry morning in Jabalpur, India.
4 A man offers prayers as migratory Siberian seagulls fly over the river Narmada on a wintry morning in Jabalpur, India.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG