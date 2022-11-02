Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 2, 2022
November 02, 2022 2:13 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
French Republican guards carry the coffin of late French abstract painter Pierre Soulages during a tribute ceremony at the Cour Carree of the Louvre museum in Paris, France.
2
Redwan Hussien Rameto, 2nd left, representative of the Ethiopian government, and Getachew Reda, 2nd right, representative of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), sign a peace agreement between the two parties during a press conference regarding the African Union-led negotiations to resolve conflict in Ethiopia at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation offices in Pretoria, South Africa.
3
A man gets his routine COVID-19 throat swab at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing. Access to an industrial zone in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou was suspended after the city reported 64 coronavirus cases and workers who assemble Apple Inc. iPhones left their factory in the zone following outbreaks.
4
A man offers prayers as migratory Siberian seagulls fly over the river Narmada on a wintry morning in Jabalpur, India.
Load more
November 2, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
November 1, 2022
Day in Photos
October 31, 2022
Day in Photos
October 30, 2022
Day in Photos
October 28, 2022
Day in Photos
October 27, 2022
Day in Photos
October 26, 2022
Day in Photos
October 25, 2022
Day in Photos
October 24, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG