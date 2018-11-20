Accessibility links

November 20, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A pedestrian walks down steps through a row of trees during a rainy autumn day, in Pamplona, northern Spain.
Art installation &quot;Middle way&quot; by Romanian artist Bogdan Rata is displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Burning tires and large rocks serve as barricades blocking a road on the third day of countrywide protests over allegations of government corruption, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Employee Jeferson Deodata da Silva selects a book from the shelves of the Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 19, 2018.
