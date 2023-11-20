Accessibility links

November 20, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A Ukrainian service member carries a portrait of a British combat medic, who joined Ukrainian Armed Forces as a volunteer and was killed by Russian troops in the country's East, during his funeral ceremony in Kyiv.
2 Democratic lawmakers throw a flare during a parliament session in Tirana, Albania.  Opposition lawmakers disrupted the Parliament's session again to protest against what they say, is increasingly authoritarian rule by the governing Socialists. 
3 French police officers attempt to dismantle a giant inflatable pig in a trailer blockading a street by Greenpeace activists taking part a demonstration against agricultural policies and denouncing the ecological impact of industrialized farming, near the Ministry of Agriculture in Paris.
4 Medics transfer premature Palestinian babies evacuated from Gaza to ambulances on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border.

