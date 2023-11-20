Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 20, 2023
November 20, 2023 1:45 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A Ukrainian service member carries a portrait of a British combat medic, who joined Ukrainian Armed Forces as a volunteer and was killed by Russian troops in the country's East, during his funeral ceremony in Kyiv.
Democratic lawmakers throw a flare during a parliament session in Tirana, Albania. Opposition lawmakers disrupted the Parliament's session again to protest against what they say, is increasingly authoritarian rule by the governing Socialists.
French police officers attempt to dismantle a giant inflatable pig in a trailer blockading a street by Greenpeace activists taking part a demonstration against agricultural policies and denouncing the ecological impact of industrialized farming, near the Ministry of Agriculture in Paris.
Medics transfer premature Palestinian babies evacuated from Gaza to ambulances on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border.
