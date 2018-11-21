Accessibility links
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA 1 - The Hits - Larry London
VOA Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
November 21, 2018
November 21, 2018 3:03 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Participants row their long boats to warm up during the annual water festival on the Tonle Sap river in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
2
Travelers line up for a security checkpoint at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. The airline industry trade group Airlines for America expects that Wednesday will be the second busiest day of the holiday period, when many travelers will be returning home after Thanksgiving.
3
Children walk through the Cathedral of Light in London.
4
A man rides a boat as seagulls fly over the waters of the river Yamuna early morning in New Delhi, India.
November 21, 2018
