November 21, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia. A powerful earthquake has toppled buildings on the country's densely populated main island, killing at least 162 people and injuring hundreds. 
2 The Villarrica volcano shows signs of activity, as seen from Pucon, some 800 kilometers south of Santiago, Chile.
3 President Joe Biden pardons Chocolate, the National Thanksgiving Turkey, as he is joined by the National Turkey Federation Chairman Ronnie Parker (left) on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.
4 Lights illuminate the traditional Christmas Market that was opened in Frankfurt, Germany.

