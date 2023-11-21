Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

November 21, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

People stroll along the ginkgo tree line at Show Kinen Park in Tachikawa, Tokyo prefecture, Japan.
1 People stroll along the ginkgo tree line at Show Kinen Park in Tachikawa, Tokyo prefecture, Japan.
The damaged camera of Pan-Arab TV network Al-Mayadeen cameraman Rabih Maamari, who was killed in an Israeli strike, is seen at the Lebanese border village of Tair Harfa near the border with Israel.
2 The damaged camera of Pan-Arab TV network Al-Mayadeen cameraman Rabih Maamari, who was killed in an Israeli strike, is seen at the Lebanese border village of Tair Harfa near the border with Israel.
A picture taken from a position near Sderot along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing during an Israeli bombardment on the northern Palestinian territory.
3 A picture taken from a position near Sderot along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing during an Israeli bombardment on the northern Palestinian territory.
An installation of eyes on empty chairs symbol of the people missing and held captive in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel. The hostages were kidnapped during an Oct. 7 Hamas cross-border attack in Israel and have been held in Gaza since then.
4 An installation of eyes on empty chairs symbol of the people missing and held captive in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel. The hostages were kidnapped during an Oct. 7 Hamas cross-border attack in Israel and have been held in Gaza since then.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG