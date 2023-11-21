Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 21, 2023
November 21, 2023 1:39 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People stroll along the ginkgo tree line at Show Kinen Park in Tachikawa, Tokyo prefecture, Japan.
2
The damaged camera of Pan-Arab TV network Al-Mayadeen cameraman Rabih Maamari, who was killed in an Israeli strike, is seen at the Lebanese border village of Tair Harfa near the border with Israel.
3
A picture taken from a position near Sderot along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing during an Israeli bombardment on the northern Palestinian territory.
4
An installation of eyes on empty chairs symbol of the people missing and held captive in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel. The hostages were kidnapped during an Oct. 7 Hamas cross-border attack in Israel and have been held in Gaza since then.
November 21, 2023
52 Documentary
