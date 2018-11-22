Accessibility links
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Learning English
VOA Learning English
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
November 22, 2018
November 22, 2018 1:09 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The Fleck, Bjorn, Jojo, and Hugg balloons make their way down New York's Sixth Avenue during the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.
2
A U.S. Army soldier serves Thanksgiving meal to his comrades at the Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan.
3
Indian laborers are seen on scaffolding shift steel rods of an under construction hospital building in Greater Noida, near New Delhi, India.
4
People try to stay warm as they wait for the start of the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
November 22, 2018
