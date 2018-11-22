Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

November 22, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The Fleck, Bjorn, Jojo, and Hugg balloons make their way down New York&#39;s Sixth Avenue during the 92nd annual Macy&#39;s Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.
1 The Fleck, Bjorn, Jojo, and Hugg balloons make their way down New York's Sixth Avenue during the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.
A U.S. Army soldier serves Thanksgiving meal to his comrades at the Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan.
2 A U.S. Army soldier serves Thanksgiving meal to his comrades at the Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Indian laborers are seen on scaffolding shift steel rods of an under construction hospital building in Greater Noida, near New Delhi, India.
3 Indian laborers are seen on scaffolding shift steel rods of an under construction hospital building in Greater Noida, near New Delhi, India.
People try to stay warm as they wait for the start of the 92nd annual Macy&#39;s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
4 People try to stay warm as they wait for the start of the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Load more

See comments

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG