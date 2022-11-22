Accessibility links

November 22, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 An Argentina soccer fan watches the team lose to Saudi Arabia at a World Cup Group C soccer match, played on a large screen in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos, Aires.
2 Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
3 Saudi Arabia's Firas Al-Buraikan and Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico challenge for the ball during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
4 U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris tours local village Tagburos on unsustainable fishing, in Palawan, Philippines.

