Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 22, 2022
November 22, 2022 1:43 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An Argentina soccer fan watches the team lose to Saudi Arabia at a World Cup Group C soccer match, played on a large screen in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos, Aires.
2
Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
3
Saudi Arabia's Firas Al-Buraikan and Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico challenge for the ball during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
4
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris tours local village Tagburos on unsustainable fishing, in Palawan, Philippines.
November 22, 2022
