November 22, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A woman walks in a snow-covered park during a first snowfall, amid Russia's attack in Ukraine, in Kyiv.
2 The bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes and fire are buried in a mass grave, after they were transported from Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City for burial, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
3 A woman casts her ballot at the Rijksmuseum Twenthe museum in Enschede, Netherlands.
4 Soldiers from the U.S. and South Korea join residents to make kimchi for needy members of the local community in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province, about 38 kilometers north of Seoul.

