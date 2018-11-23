Accessibility links

November 23, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Protesters, mostly women, display placards during a rally ahead of the global action to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines.
Pakistani ambulance volunteers transport a dead body in front of the Chinese consulate after an attack in Karachi on Friday. At least two policemen were killed when unidentified gunmen stormed the Chinese consulate in the port city of Karachi.
A large crowd of people shop during a Black Friday sales event at Macy's flagship store on 34th St. in New York City, U.S., Nov. 22, 2018.
Kashmiri villagers hang on to a tree as they watch the funeral of Azad Ahmed Malik, a top rebel commander, in Arwani, 55 kilometers (35 miles) south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir.
