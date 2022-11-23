Accessibility links

Day in Photos

November 23, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A view shows the city without electricity after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine.
2 Rescuers work at a site of a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine.
3 Children sit on a carriage after returning from school in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, following a twin blast in Jerusalem.
4 Israeli police inspect the scene of an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem. Two blasts have gone off near bus stops in Jerusalem, killing one person and injuring a dozen of people, in what Israeli police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians. 

