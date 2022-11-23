Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 23, 2022
November 23, 2022 1:47 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A view shows the city without electricity after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine.
2
Rescuers work at a site of a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine.
3
Children sit on a carriage after returning from school in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, following a twin blast in Jerusalem.
4
Israeli police inspect the scene of an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem. Two blasts have gone off near bus stops in Jerusalem, killing one person and injuring a dozen of people, in what Israeli police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians.
November 23, 2022
