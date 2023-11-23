Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 23, 2023
November 23, 2023 1:35 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Goku balloon flies during the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City.
2
Parade performers lead the Tom Turkey float down Central Park West at the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York.
3
Cars make their way during snowfall in Dalian, in China's northeastern Liaoning province.
4
Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip, on the outskirts of Gaza City during the ongoing Israeli bombardment.
November 23, 2023
52 Documentary
