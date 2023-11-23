Accessibility links

Day in Photos

November 23, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Goku balloon flies during the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City.
2 Parade performers lead the Tom Turkey float down Central Park West at the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York.
3 Cars make their way during snowfall in Dalian, in China's northeastern Liaoning province.
4 Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip, on the outskirts of Gaza City during the ongoing Israeli bombardment.

