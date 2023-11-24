Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

November 23, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

People react as they hear the news of the release of 13 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel.
1 People react as they hear the news of the release of 13 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Palestinians walk through destruction in Gaza City as the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect.
2 Palestinians walk through destruction in Gaza City as the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in action during practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the United Arab Emirates.
3 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in action during practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the United Arab Emirates.
Pensioners gather to protest in front of the Athens Academy in Greece. Pensioners' associations organized the demonstration in response to planned increases they argue are too low to offset high inflation.
4 Pensioners gather to protest in front of the Athens Academy in Greece. Pensioners' associations organized the demonstration in response to planned increases they argue are too low to offset high inflation.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG