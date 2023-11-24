Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 23, 2023
November 24, 2023 2:07 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People react as they hear the news of the release of 13 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel.
2
Palestinians walk through destruction in Gaza City as the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect.
3
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in action during practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the United Arab Emirates.
4
Pensioners gather to protest in front of the Athens Academy in Greece. Pensioners' associations organized the demonstration in response to planned increases they argue are too low to offset high inflation.
Load more
November 23, 2023
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG