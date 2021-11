4 Attorney Lee Merritt consoles Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, as she reacts while seeing photos of her son on a monitor, during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael, charged with the Feb. 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, Nov. 23, 2021.