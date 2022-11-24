Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 24, 2022
November 24, 2022 1:29 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The Tom Turkey float is seen during the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City.
2
People attend the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City.
3
A local resident carries a kitten found in her flat in a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile attack, in the town of Vyshhorod, near Kyiv, Ukraine.
4
A paramedic helps an injured resident moments after a Russian strike in Kherson, southern Ukraine.
Load more
November 24, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
November 23, 2022
Day in Photos
November 22, 2022
Day in Photos
November 21, 2022
Day in Photos
November 20, 2022
Day in Photos
November 18, 2022
Day in Photos
November 17, 2022
Day in Photos
November 16, 2022
Day in Photos
November 15, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG