November 24, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 The Tom Turkey float is seen during the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City.
2 People attend the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City.
3 A local resident carries a kitten found in her flat in a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile attack, in the town of Vyshhorod, near Kyiv, Ukraine.
4 A paramedic helps an injured resident moments after a Russian strike in Kherson, southern Ukraine.

