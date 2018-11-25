Accessibility links
Day in Photos
November 25, 2018
November 25, 2018 1:39 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Haas F1's Danish driver Kevin Magnussen removes his helmet after the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
2
Steampunk enthusiasts attend the sixth annual Haworth Steampunk Weekend in Haworth, northern England.
3
A Catholic choir sings during the inauguration of the new Archbishop of Kinshasa, Fridolin Ambongo in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.
4
A man carries a baby to receive the Holy Communion during the blessing service of the National Cathedral in Bucharest, Romania.
November 25, 2018
