November 25, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Haas F1's Danish driver Kevin Magnussen removes his helmet after the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
2 Steampunk enthusiasts attend the sixth annual Haworth Steampunk Weekend in Haworth, northern England.
3 A Catholic choir sings during the inauguration of the new Archbishop of Kinshasa, Fridolin Ambongo in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.
4 A man carries a baby to receive the Holy Communion during the blessing service of the National Cathedral in Bucharest, Romania.

