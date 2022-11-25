Accessibility links

November 25, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

People sit in a pub lit with candles during a power outage after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile attacks, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine Nov. 24, 2022.
Supporters of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) attend a campaign rally ahead of the local elections, in Taipei, Taiwan.
US and England supporters cheer their teams prior to the start of the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar.
A person films himself doing kick-ups with a football during sunrise on Primrose Hill in London.

