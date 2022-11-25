Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 25, 2022
November 25, 2022 2:29 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People sit in a pub lit with candles during a power outage after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile attacks, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine Nov. 24, 2022.
2
Supporters of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) attend a campaign rally ahead of the local elections, in Taipei, Taiwan.
3
US and England supporters cheer their teams prior to the start of the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar.
4
A person films himself doing kick-ups with a football during sunrise on Primrose Hill in London.
Load more
November 25, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
November 24, 2022
Day in Photos
November 23, 2022
Day in Photos
November 22, 2022
Day in Photos
November 21, 2022
Day in Photos
November 20, 2022
Day in Photos
November 18, 2022
Day in Photos
November 17, 2022
Day in Photos
November 16, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG