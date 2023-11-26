Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

November 26, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A man shovels snow in Isperih, Northeast Bulgaria.&nbsp;Bulgaria&#39;s government declared a state of emergency in large parts of the Balkan country after heavy snow and powerful winds caused power outages, closed roads, traffic accidents and travel delays.&nbsp;
1 A man shovels snow in Isperih, Northeast Bulgaria. Bulgaria's government declared a state of emergency in large parts of the Balkan country after heavy snow and powerful winds caused power outages, closed roads, traffic accidents and travel delays. 
Participants row dragon boats during a competition as part of the Water Festival on the Tonle Sap river in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
2 Participants row dragon boats during a competition as part of the Water Festival on the Tonle Sap river in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Palestinians fleeing the north walk along the Salaheddine road in the Zeitoun district on the southern outskirts of Gaza City.&nbsp;Israel faces mounting pressure to extend a four-day pause in its war against Hamas, but military officials fear that a longer truce risks blunting its efforts to rout the Islamist movement.
3 Palestinians fleeing the north walk along the Salaheddine road in the Zeitoun district on the southern outskirts of Gaza City. Israel faces mounting pressure to extend a four-day pause in its war against Hamas, but military officials fear that a longer truce risks blunting its efforts to rout the Islamist movement.
Palestinians carrying some belongings walk amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Al-Zahra on the southern outskirts of Gaza City as a truce between Israel and Hamas entered its third day.
4 Palestinians carrying some belongings walk amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Al-Zahra on the southern outskirts of Gaza City as a truce between Israel and Hamas entered its third day.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG