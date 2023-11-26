Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 26, 2023
November 26, 2023 1:31 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man shovels snow in Isperih, Northeast Bulgaria. Bulgaria's government declared a state of emergency in large parts of the Balkan country after heavy snow and powerful winds caused power outages, closed roads, traffic accidents and travel delays.
2
Participants row dragon boats during a competition as part of the Water Festival on the Tonle Sap river in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
3
Palestinians fleeing the north walk along the Salaheddine road in the Zeitoun district on the southern outskirts of Gaza City. Israel faces mounting pressure to extend a four-day pause in its war against Hamas, but military officials fear that a longer truce risks blunting its efforts to rout the Islamist movement.
4
Palestinians carrying some belongings walk amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Al-Zahra on the southern outskirts of Gaza City as a truce between Israel and Hamas entered its third day.
Load more
November 26, 2023
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG