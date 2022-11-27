Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

November 27, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Monkeys enjoy fruit during monkey feast festival in Lopburi province, Thailand. The festival is an annual tradition in Lopburi, which is held as a way to show gratitude to the monkeys for bringing in tourism.
1 Monkeys enjoy fruit during monkey feast festival in Lopburi province, Thailand. The festival is an annual tradition in Lopburi, which is held as a way to show gratitude to the monkeys for bringing in tourism.
General view of the damaged Antonivsky Bridge in Kherson, Ukraine.&nbsp;The bridge, the main crossing point over the Dnipro river in Kherson, was destroyed by Russian troops in earlier November, after Kremlin&#39;s forces withdrew from the southern city.&nbsp;
2 General view of the damaged Antonivsky Bridge in Kherson, Ukraine. The bridge, the main crossing point over the Dnipro river in Kherson, was destroyed by Russian troops in earlier November, after Kremlin's forces withdrew from the southern city. 
Japanese fans clean the stadium&#39;s stand after Japan was defeated by Costa Rica in the World Cup, group E soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar.
3 Japanese fans clean the stadium's stand after Japan was defeated by Costa Rica in the World Cup, group E soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar.
Damaged buses lie amongst debris following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Italy.
4 Damaged buses lie amongst debris following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Italy.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG