Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

November 27, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Holiday decorations adorn the Grand Foyer of the White House for the 2023 theme &quot;Magic, Wonder, and Joy&quot; in Washington.
1 Holiday decorations adorn the Grand Foyer of the White House for the 2023 theme "Magic, Wonder, and Joy" in Washington.
Snow falls as the traditional Christmas market with the merry-go-round was opened in Frankfurt, Germany.
2 Snow falls as the traditional Christmas market with the merry-go-round was opened in Frankfurt, Germany.
A newly born Sumatran rhino calf walks in its enclosure at Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary at Way Kambas National Park, Indonesia. The critically endangered rhino was born on Sumatra Island, Nov. 25, 2023.
3 A newly born Sumatran rhino calf walks in its enclosure at Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary at Way Kambas National Park, Indonesia. The critically endangered rhino was born on Sumatra Island, Nov. 25, 2023.
A barefooted Palestinian woman fleeing north Gaza with her daughter moves southward&nbsp;during rainfall amid a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, near Gaza City.
4 A barefooted Palestinian woman fleeing north Gaza with her daughter moves southward during rainfall amid a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, near Gaza City.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG