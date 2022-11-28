Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

November 28, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

First lady Jill Biden speaks at an unveiling of this year&#39;s White House holiday theme and seasonal decor in the East Room at the White House in Washington.
1 First lady Jill Biden speaks at an unveiling of this year's White House holiday theme and seasonal decor in the East Room at the White House in Washington.
A protester lies on the ground after being pushed during a protest in Hong Kong, over COVID-19 restrictions in mainland China, during a commemoration of the victims of a fire in Urumqi.
2 A protester lies on the ground after being pushed during a protest in Hong Kong, over COVID-19 restrictions in mainland China, during a commemoration of the victims of a fire in Urumqi.
A health worker administers polio vaccine drops to a child during a vaccination campaign in Lahore, Pakistan.
3 A health worker administers polio vaccine drops to a child during a vaccination campaign in Lahore, Pakistan.
Spectators watch a match of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between Brazil and Switzerland, on big screen at the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh.
4 Spectators watch a match of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between Brazil and Switzerland, on big screen at the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG