Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 28, 2022
November 28, 2022 2:33 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
First lady Jill Biden speaks at an unveiling of this year's White House holiday theme and seasonal decor in the East Room at the White House in Washington.
2
A protester lies on the ground after being pushed during a protest in Hong Kong, over COVID-19 restrictions in mainland China, during a commemoration of the victims of a fire in Urumqi.
3
A health worker administers polio vaccine drops to a child during a vaccination campaign in Lahore, Pakistan.
4
Spectators watch a match of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between Brazil and Switzerland, on big screen at the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh.
November 28, 2022
