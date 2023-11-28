Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

November 28, 2023


A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, right, Chief Minister of the state of Uttarakhand, greets a worker rescued from the site of an under-construction road tunnel that collapsed in Silkyara in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, India.
1 Pushkar Singh Dhami, right, Chief Minister of the state of Uttarakhand, greets a worker rescued from the site of an under-construction road tunnel that collapsed in Silkyara in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, India.
Ploughed fields are shrouded in fog, Keele, Staffordshire, Britain.
2 Ploughed fields are shrouded in fog, Keele, Staffordshire, Britain.
A Georgia State Patrol honor guard stands as members of the public pay respects to former first lady Rosalynn Carter at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Nov. 27, 2023, during the public repose.
3 A Georgia State Patrol honor guard stands as members of the public pay respects to former first lady Rosalynn Carter at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Nov. 27, 2023, during the public repose.
Interstellar Lab founder and CEO Barbara Belvisi poses inside a BioPod module, a high-tech greenhouse controlled by artificial intelligence designed to grow plants and develop agriculture, to fight against climate change and in preparation for future life on Mars, at Interstellar Lab in Ivry-sur-Seine near Paris, France, Nov. 27, 2023.&nbsp;
4 Interstellar Lab founder and CEO Barbara Belvisi poses inside a BioPod module, a high-tech greenhouse controlled by artificial intelligence designed to grow plants and develop agriculture, to fight against climate change and in preparation for future life on Mars, at Interstellar Lab in Ivry-sur-Seine near Paris, France, Nov. 27, 2023. 

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG