Day in Photos

November 29, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shanghai ballet perform &#39;Swan Lake&#39; inside Bode Museum to promote the ballet show&#39;s premiere in Berlin, Germany.
A man dressed in ancient regional costume takes part in a procession in honor of Saint Saturnino, in Pamplona, northern Spain.
Rows of parked cars at a shopping center in Moscow, Russia, are covered with the snowfall, Nov. 28, 2018.
U.S. President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump light the National Christmas Tree on the National Mall in Washington, DC, Nov. 28, 2018.
